VIDEO: Houstonians enjoying a crisp, cool Thursday!

Running in cold spring morning. Smart gadget and device for jogging. Training outdoors. Background with room for copy space. Active and healthy lifestyle concept. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Memorial Park in Houston was a ‘HOT SPOT’ this morning as residents arrived in flocks to enjoy the crisp fall like morning. Overnight lows fell into the upper 50s with dew points in the lower 50s. Less humidity and less heat seem to bring out more smiling faces on these trails.

Runners, joggers, and dog walkers alike, agree that the change in pace with the weather is changing their pace on the path. Faster mile splits and cooler puppy paws all were a part of the aftermath of this Fall cold front.