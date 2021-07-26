VIDEO: Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bald eagle. Getty Images

Bald eagle. Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas released a juvenile bald eagle back into the
wild earlier today after he was brought to the Center back in May.

The eagle was discovered severely dehydrated and thin, so the Wildlife Center staff
immediately began rehydration protocol, took x-rays and ran blood work which indicated
an infection. Once parasite treatment and antibiotics were complete, the eagle was moved
to their eagle flight complex where he has been flying well for the last several weeks.

The Center operates solely on
donations and appreciates online support here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss