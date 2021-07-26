VIDEO: Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas released a juvenile bald eagle back into the

wild earlier today after he was brought to the Center back in May.

The eagle was discovered severely dehydrated and thin, so the Wildlife Center staff

immediately began rehydration protocol, took x-rays and ran blood work which indicated

an infection. Once parasite treatment and antibiotics were complete, the eagle was moved

to their eagle flight complex where he has been flying well for the last several weeks.

The Center operates solely on

donations and appreciates online support here.