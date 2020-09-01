Pothole Blooper: Vision Zero Houston Initiative

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Police Department is starting an initiative to keep local neighborhoods safe.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

A lot of driver have told the city “hey, I don’t feel so safe, driving or walking around this part of town.” That’s part of what Vision Zero is all about. Vision Zero is a commitment and a strategy to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on Houston streets by 2030.

Last August, Mayor Turner signed this Vision Zero Executive Order and since then, and people involved in several different sectors have been brought together to figure out how we’re going to reach this goal as a city.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter spoke with Lauren Grove, a transportation planner for the City of Houston about the program and the progress they’ve made so far.

Here’s a look.

Unsafe driving isn’t the only problem in Houston. Potholes are also in these troubled areas. During a LIVE report, Courtney experienced an issue with Houston potholes during her LIVE report!

Here’s a look.