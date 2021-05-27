WATCH: Adam Krueger streaks across the NO WAIT TRAFFIC studio like national game streaker

HOUSTON (CW39) A streaker went viral during a rain delay in a game in Washington, D.C. between the Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds.

He proceeded to use the infield tarp as a slip and slide and then used the hollow roller to hold the tarp to extend his time a littler longer before he was arrested.

The rain delay persisted until the game was suspended and postponed.

Inspired by the story, CW 39 meteorologist Adam Krueger decided to do the same in the CW39 NO WAIT TRAFFIC studio. Here’s a look at the full video…