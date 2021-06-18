Watch out for this closure on the I-45 Gulf freeway this weekend

Traveling northbound on I-45 Gulf could see some delays starting Friday night. That’s when TxDOT crews will close the NB ramp to get on I-610 from 9 P.M. Friday until Monday morning at 5 A.M.

Instead of exiting at the loop, commuters can continue traveling on I-45 and take the first exit right after the loop and u-turn from there. The SB ramp on I-45 will remain open all weekend.

Drivers will also see a couple of main lanes blocked on the Gulf freeway beginning around Broadway St. This won’t be a total closure like the ramp, but could still have a negative impact on traveling around the southeast side of Houston.

