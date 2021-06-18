Watch out for this closure on the I-45 Gulf freeway this weekend

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Traveling northbound on I-45 Gulf could see some delays starting Friday night. That’s when TxDOT crews will close the NB ramp to get on I-610 from 9 P.M. Friday until Monday morning at 5 A.M.

Instead of exiting at the loop, commuters can continue traveling on I-45 and take the first exit right after the loop and u-turn from there. The SB ramp on I-45 will remain open all weekend.

Drivers will also see a couple of main lanes blocked on the Gulf freeway beginning around Broadway St. This won’t be a total closure like the ramp, but could still have a negative impact on traveling around the southeast side of Houston.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6 A.M. to 10 A.M.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

ronaldo

102° feels like today in Houston - Adam Krueger

AC repair demand rising - Local & Louisiana forecast

US COVID-19 investment - Elderly targeted by cybercrimes - Sharron Melton

Cristiano Ronaldo and stars' branding impact - Hannah Trippett and Adam Kreuger React

Cristiano Ronaldo and stars' branding impact - Hannah Trippett

Peak storm surge forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Warning - Carrigan Chauvin

Space travel, Mystery Wire - Sharron Melton

Morning Business update with Jane King in NY

DC latest - Murder hornet found - Sharron Melton, Jessi Turnure

Permitless Carry starts Sept. 1 - New TSU President - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06182021 6AM - Produced by Tyler Gibson

Peak Storm Surge Forecast for Louisiana - Carrigan Chauvin

Border Report - Sharron Melton

California heatwave, Eye on Louisiana Gulf coast - CW39

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss