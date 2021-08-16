Watches/ Warnings: Tropical Storm Fred

HOUSTON (CW39) – Apalachee Bay and Coastal Waters from Keaton Beach to Ochlocknee River are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Waters will be hazardous with sees up to 15-20 ft for vessels as Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall over the course of the day. As of the 7am update from NHC, sustained winds within Fred remain at 50 mph and is moving north at 9 mph.  

A Tornado Watch is also in effect for areas of the panhandle and into southern Georgia volatile winds within the outer bands can turn tornadic over the course of the day. Strong winds, rigorous wave activity, and rip currents will also aid in beach erosion over the next several days.  

Inland locations will not be exempt from the impacts of Fred. A flash flood watch is extended into Southern Alabama, all the way through Northern Georgia as heavy bouts of rainfall within thunderstorms of the outer rainbands could induce street flooding.  

