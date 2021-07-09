Weather | South Texas upper level low slowly weakening, heading into Mexico today

HOUSTON (KIAH) The slow moving South Texas upper level low is very slowly weakening and moving into Mexico today.

National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston forecasts this will allow for one more day of heavy rains before drier air starts to arrive from the east. This should maintain the showers and thunderstorms today and multiple rounds of them will be possible over the watch area.

Friday evening the coverage and intensity of the rain should diminish greatly. Scattered more typical splash and dash summer seabreeze storms are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rains over the last week have lead to soggy soils over the coastal counties. Here is a radar tally of the last 7 days.