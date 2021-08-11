Weather “Word of the Day”! Plus, your bus stop forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) – It will be another warm and muggy start across all school districts this morning. Fort Bend students can expect temperatures near 80 as they step out to catch the bus. Spring and Conroe ISD come in at the upper 70s this morning under partly cloudy skies.

Today’s “Weather word of the Day” is CONDENSATION. The process of water vapor changing into a liquid. Throughout the day try to spot where examples of condensation are occurring for a fun and informative activity with the kids. Common examples are dew forming on the grass in the morning, clouds in the sky, foggy mirrors after a morning shower, or moisture forming on a car windshield.

Local Heat Advisory

The afternoon pick up will be hot! Blast the AC in the car to help cool down children especially after an afterschool sports practice. It is also always a clever idea to keep extra waters on hand. Air temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s in some locations with feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 degrees.