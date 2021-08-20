Weekend Grill Forecast: August 20-22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) If your plans involve getting out in the backyard or on the deck to fire up the grill this weekend then also make plans for the heat.

As the weekend arrives one of the biggest concerns will be the elevated temperatures and heat index. While maximum heat index values should linger just below the advisory threshold of 108 degrees, afternoon values of around 105 to 107 degrees should be seen at most sites across southeast Texas on both Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

There’s a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday with a high near 96 degrees. Afternoon highs slowly build through the weekend as a strong high pressure system moves over Texas. The heat continues into the start of next week as well. With Monday potentially becoming the first 100 degree day of the year for Houston.

