HOUSTON (CW39) – This is the time of year where our atmospheric conditions in Southeast Texas are favorable of producing higher levels ozone in our city. You can do your part and help limit the production of excess ozone. For one, you can limit driving and idling in your vehicles. Instead, carpooling, combining errands, and using public transportation, bike, or walk is a good idea.

Plan on refueling your vehicle in the late afternoon or evening and don’t top off the tank. Keep your vehicle maintained, including proper tire pressure for efficiency.

Think about maintaining your yard equipment, including changing the oil and replacing air filters this week. Choose to use tools without motors such as hand tools such as shears, edgers, and push reel mowers. These are lightweight, quiet, and easy to use, and do not generate emissions.

Don’t burn yard waste!