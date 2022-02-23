BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Winter storms are approaching Kern County and are expected to impact driving conditions on the I-5 over the Grapevine and Highway 58 over the pass, here is what you should know before venturing out on the road.

The California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon office is already advising drivers to be cautious while driving over the Grapevine Tuesday night into Wednesday due to the possibility of snow on the roadways.

Winter weather can cause dangerous conditions on the road that can be frightening for drivers and passengers, AAA has some tips to make sure your drive is safe.

Things to do before heading out:

Check the weather

Notify someone where you are going and the route you are taking

Make sure you tires are properly inflated and tread is not balding

Check you fuel levels, make sure the tank is at least half full

Keep warm clothing, blankets, flashlight, extra food, water, and medications in your vehicle and more

Things to be cautious of while on the road:

Drive slower than usual to account for lower traction when snow or ice is present on the roadways

Do not use cruise control on slippery surfaces, including ice and snow

Accelerate and break slowly so you do not lose traction, keep in mind it takes longer to slow down on an iced over road

Don’t apply more gas when going uphill as more power will cause you wheels to spin

Don’t stop while driving up a hill on an icey road.

If you get stuck in the snow:

Stay in your vehicle

Make sure your vehicle is visable to other drivers

Make sure you exhaust pipe is cleared

Stay warm by insulating your body with whatever is available if you don’t have proper cold-weather clothing, you can use floor mats, newspapers or paper maps.

Conserve fuel , only run the engine long enough remove the chill

Don’t over exert yourself while trying to dig you car out, if you get tired call it quits and attempt to keep warm

During the winter, storms and bad weather causing dangerous road conditions contribute to half a million crashes and over 2000 deaths on the road every year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

