HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been days since the air conditioning hasn’t properly functioned at Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Houston. It continues as temperatures hit a heat index of over 100° for the first time this week in Houston.

Sunday June 11 – The outage

It was Sunday, June 11, when George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s first reported a problem and said the air conditioning system had a malfunction in one of the operating chillers at Bush Airport’s Central Utility Plant (CUP). The loss of that chiller reduced the CUP’s available capacity and continues to be an issue.

Monday June 12 – Chiller malfunction discovered

On Monday, June 12, another chiller malfunctioned, reducing the airport’s chilled water capacity for the air conditioning system. This, as temperatures continues to be rise in Houston with a heatwave forecasted locally.

Tuesday, June 13 – Restoration continues

By Tuesday morning, June 13, IAH maintenance crews restored one of the chillers in the CUP. They also connected 3 temporary chillers to the A/C system, providing the necessary chilled water that would help the air conditioning system maintain a normal temperature range within all five airport terminals.

The normal temperature range for Bush Airport terminals is 74°, plus or minus, two (2) degrees.

Courtesy of Bush Intercontinental Airport A/C systems. Courtesy of Houston Airports​

Hardest systems to cool at the airport

There may be areas of the terminals that are historically hard to cool – like Skytrain stations – but those areas will be the exception.