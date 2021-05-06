What to know about Houston Weather TODAY May 6, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) Lots going on in weather here in Houston. NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10am always brings you the latest on weather in depth. Today, CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger tells us about the drought across Texas. We are also previewing Hurricane Preparedness Week with meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin. Here’s a look at that. PLUS! We always reach out to our sister stations about weather in other parts of the country. Weather in New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee!
