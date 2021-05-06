What to know about Houston Weather TODAY May 6, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions at 23 club locations. The organization will hold a job fair today, May 6th, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at their administrative headquarters located at 815 Crosby St. off of Allen Parkway near downtown. Job seekers will have the opportunity for “on the spot” interviews with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston human resources staff members. There will also be opportunities to learn specifics about the jobs and the organization. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are looking to fill the following positions:

For a full list of job openings please visit this link. The positions come with benefit packages for employees, such as dental and vison health coverage, paid time off, paid holidays and 401K retirement plans. If you’re unable to attend today’s job fair email Careers@bgcgh.org for more information.