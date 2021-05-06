What to know about Traffic in Houston TODAY May 6, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) A lot going on in traffic in and around Houston each day. Today, we have more about rough roads and Road Rules concerning motorcyclists. CW39’s Shannon LaNier warns you about

PUSH TO IMPROVE INFRASTRUCTURE

There is a push to improve infrastructure across the country. We think this is how we set up America to succeed for the long run. It’s roads and bridges, its ports and airports, things like that. But also an expanded definition of infrastructure, because things like Internet access are as important as access to the interstate highway system, in today’s times to be able to win in the economy.

Despite less traffic on the road last year and a 2% reduction in motorcycle crashes, officials are alarmed by a 17% increase in Texas motorcycle deaths compared to 2019. On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day. Last year 482 died. Motorcyclists account for 12% of all traffic fatalities statewide.

