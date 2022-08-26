HOUSTON (CW39) – An ozone action day is issued for Friday through Friday evening. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned.

Elm pollen counts are on the rise, now in the HIGH range. Weeds, and mold counts remain in the medium category, grass pollen staying low.