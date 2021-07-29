Why am I sweating so much!?

HOUSTON (CW39) – Humidity is to blame! Our body naturally produces sweat to cool us down. Evaporation is a cooling process! When the air is dry, the sweat our body produces can evaporate very easily. When the air around us is already near saturation, the evaporation process slows down. The sweat just “STICKS” to you and everything your touch, making it feel much hotter.

A fan can be relieving during a situation like this because it forces the saturated air around you to be replaced with a mass of drier, less saturated air that has yet to be influenced by your body’s own radiating heat and moisture.