Austism advocate, mom, author, warrior – Sheletta Brundidge

Sheletta Brundidge, Autism advocate, mother, author, warrior

Houstonian, Sheletta Brundidge is a product of Fifth Ward. She has four children. Three of which have autism. Brundidge has learned a lot and has become a strong supporter and advocate of autism, creating workshops to help other parents of autistic children.

April is Autism Awareness Month. This month Brundidge released a new book all about her daughter, that has people around the country talking.

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton spoke with the author, mother and autism advocate.

Here’s a look:

