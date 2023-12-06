WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican presidential candidates are gearing up for the fourth and final primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with the January 15 caucuses fast-approaching.

Former President Donald Trump, the overwhelming front-runner, has yet to take the stage for a GOP primary debate this year.

The number of candidates continues to dwindle with even stricter qualifying requirements for the fourth debate.

Four candidates will take the stage on Wednesday night, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Former President Donald Trump also qualified but has declined to attend.

Here’s a look back at some memorable moments from the previous three debates.

Debate 1: Haley questioned Ramaswamy’s stance on foreign policy.

During the first Republican primary on August 23 in Milwaukee, Ramaswamy seemed to take the most heat from candidates.

“The problem Vivek doesn’t understand is he wants to hand Ukraine to Russia. He wants to let China eat Taiwan. He wants to go and stop funding Israel. You don’t do that to friends,” Haley said.

“I wish you success on your future career on the boards of Lockheed and Raytheon,” Ramaswamy responded to Haley.

Debate 1: Pence calls Ramaswamy a “rookie”

Former Vice President, Mike Pence, referred to Ramaswamy as a “rookie” at one point.

“Now is not the time to for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie,” Pence argued, referring to Ramaswamy.

Debate 2: DeSantis goes after Trump

Gov. DeSantis did not hold back his thoughts on former President Donald Trump during the second debate at the Reagan Library in California in September. He criticized Trump for skipping the debate and for adding to the national debt while serving as President.

“He should be here on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record,” DeSantis said.

Debate 2: Pence calls out DeSantis

The former vice president called out Florida’s governor for not doing more to make sure the man convicted in the Parkland high school mass shooting received the death penalty.

Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison after killing 17 people in February 2018.

“It is unconscionable that the Parkland shooter, Ron, is actually going to spend the rest of his life behind bars in Florida. That’s not justice,” Pence said.

Debate 3: Candidates say they support aid for Israel

Last month, five candidates took the stage in Miami, Florida for the third GOP primary debate. Pence dropped out before the third debate saying, “It’s not my time.” He struggled to attract support from voters and raise money for a campaign.

This debate was the first time candidates were able to weigh in on the war between Israel and Hamas. Candidates offered support for Israel and condemned antisemitism. They did not say anything about protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Debate 3: Christie goes after Trump

Christie has spent most of his campaign going after the former president, and the third debate was no different.

“Anybody who’s going to be spending the next year and a half of their life focusing on keeping themselves out of jail and court rooms cannot lead this party or this country,” Christie said.

Debate 3: Ramaswamy and Haley feud

Tensions between Haley and Ramaswamy seemed to reach an all-time high. The conservative entrepreneur called out Haley for not answering a question about banning TikTok.

“Her own daughter was using the app for a long time,” Ramaswamy said.

Haley responded by telling Ramaswamy to “leave my daughter out of your voice.”

Candidates who have dropped out since the third debate

Shortly after the third debate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) abruptly announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 race.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy, Scott said “I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim.’”

On Monday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced he was ending his Republican presidential bid. He blamed the Republican National Committee for “nationalizing the primary process.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.