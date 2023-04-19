WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The event, which is being organized by the Democratic National Committee, is not a fundraiser, but is meant to energize the top party donors for Biden’s campaign, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Biden is expected to meet with the assembled donors, who are also set to hear from some of his top political advisers.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection, but aides say he feels little pressure to formally launch a campaign, especially since he’s warded off any serious challenge from within his party for the nomination.

Biden in recent months has been focused on implementing the massive infrastructure, technology investment and climate laws passed during his first two years in office and drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans as Washington gears up for a fight over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. Aides believe those priorities will burnish his image ahead of his reelection campaign.

News of the gathering was first reported by The New York Times.