April 17th marks second anniversary of Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s passing

In remembrance of Mrs. Bush, Dr. Julie Baker Finck, President of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation (Foundation), wrote this poem:
The Foundation aims to further First Lady Barbara Bush’s legacy in advancing the literacy cause across the nation and specifically focuses on breaking the cycle of low literacy in Houston. Founded on Mrs. Bush’s belief, “If you help a person to read, then their opportunities in life will be endless,” the Foundation’s mission is to improve lives through the power of literacy – the ability to read, write, speak clearly and think critically. The Foundation champions her cause across the Greater Houston area by raising awareness of the importance of literacy, mobilizing volunteers and resources to support community-based literacy providers, and investing in local literacy programs and services that support children and families to develop strong reading skills for success.
Contribute to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.