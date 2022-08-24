SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory.

Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money.

When Williams was asked in an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore, how he plans to beat out the democratic candidate, he says, “Joe Biden and the progressive left are really the cause of a lot of misery we are experiencing nationally and particularly in Central New York.”

The newly drawn district includes Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, and one neighborhood in Oswego County.

In a statement to the Williams’ campaign, Wells said, “I congratulate Brandon Williams on his win tonight….I wish Brandon the best as he works to help Republicans retake the House…”

Williams also has the Conservative Party endorsement.

During the campaign, Wells turned down a NewsChannel 9 request to debate Williams and also turned down debate requests from Syracuse.com and Utica radio station WUTQ.