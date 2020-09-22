Check out Vote-a-Thon 2020!

HOUSTON (CW39) – In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Facebook is promoting a week of action with a Virtual Voter Registration Day Drive to help Texans’ voices be heard in November. Today, Facebook live streamed Vote-A-Thon 2020 on Facebook Watch — a streaming event that linked together public figures, celebrities and other citizens in a massive effort to educate, entertain and inspire voter registration.

Houston native Liza Koshy along with fellow Texan and actor Matthew McConaughey hosted Vote-A-Thon 2020. The virtual registration drive is part of a campaign launched in June — when Facebook set an ambitious goal of helping 4 million people register to vote. Currently, Facebook has helped 2.5 million people register across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Ahead of the upcoming deadline on Oct. 5 to register to vote in person and vote by mail in Texas, starting next week Facebook is launching the early voting feature with more information about early voting polling locations, dates, and hours. Earlier this month, Facebook launched a poll worker recruitment drive to attract volunteers which saw 1.7 million Americans — including 157,000 in Texas.

Facebook’s CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg posted on Monday on the news to discuss Facebook’s national ad campaign today called “More Questions, More Answers” — which encourages people to make sure they have the information they need to ensure their vote is counted.