Watch Now
Morning Dose 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Christopher Columbus statue at Virginia park torn down, thrown into lake

Politics

by: Alonzo Small and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia fell at the hands of protesters Tuesday.

Witnesses say around 8:30 p.m., protesters used three ropes to pull the statue down. This comes days after the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was taken down in Monroe Park on Saturday night by the same method.

After protesters toppled the statue, they dragged it to the nearby Landing at Fountain Lake, where it was left submerged.

Sister station WRIC spoke with one protester who admitted to helping knock down the statue. The protester said the action was not planned, however, explaining that the act was a build-up over time after chants of “tear it down.”

Earlier in the evening, demonstrators were seen marching down Arthur Ashe Boulevard en route to Byrd Park Tuesday night.

WATCH: Protesters march down Arthur Ashe Blvd. en route to Byrd Park Tuesday night

The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
A sign reads “Racism, You will not be missed,” as the Christopher Columbus statue floats in a nearby lake after it was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

WRIC reported no police presence as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, but the toppling of the statue drew a large crowd to Byrd Park.

City Parks and Recreation confirmed that the statue is owned by the city of Richmond.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"

George Floyd's funeral and procession information

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd's funeral and procession information"

Jamie Foxx at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamie Foxx at George Floyd Funeral"

Al B Sure Attends George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Al B Sure Attends George Floyd Funeral"

Ne-Yo Performs at George Floyd Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ne-Yo Performs at George Floyd Funeral"
More Video

Morning Dose

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular