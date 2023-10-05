WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The turmoil in the House as they pick a new leader is putting future aid for Ukraine at risk, even though most lawmakers still support sending more.

On Thursday Ukranian rescuers searched through the rubble for bodies after a Russian rocket hit a cafe, killing at least 50 people. Across the globe, the U.S., one of their staunchest allies is considering whether to send more aid.

“We have to continue to support the people of Ukraine, because this is the horrifying nature that they live in every day,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Top U.S. military leaders briefed President Biden on the war effort this week, as he urges Congress to pass a new round of funding for Ukraine.

“It’s critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment,” Biden said.

The majority of both parties in the House and the Senate have signaled their approval to continue supporting Ukraine. However, the House is in the middle of a chaotic search for a new speaker, making future legislation uncertain.

One of the lawmakers competing for the speakership, Congressman Jim Jordan, has expressed doubt about sending further aid.

“If you can tell us what the goal is, how is the money being spent?” Jordan asked. “I think the American people are entitled to know the answer to those two questions before we continue to send their hard earned money to protect Ukraine’s border when we have what’s happening on our own border.”

A growing number of House Republicans now oppose helping Ukraine. Senator Richard Blumenthal says the intensifying debate over the issue is damaging.

“We are sending a signal to the world, to our allies, to Vladimir Putin that we are inconstant and potentially unreliable,” Blumenthal said.

Senator Tim Kaine argues if the U.S. doesn’t help Ukraine win, it will cost more to address the future international fallout.

“The battle between democracy and dictatorship isn’t just somebody else’s battle, it’s our battle too,” Kaine said.

Even with the turmoil in the House, some lawmakers say they’re confident new aid will pass.

“Every dollar we have sent to Ukraine has been a good dollar spent,” Congressman Jake Auchincloss said.