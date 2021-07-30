Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested over voters rights

WASHINGTON, DC (KIAH) Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested during a protest march in Washington yesterday. She says because she was standing up for voters rights. Jackson Lee along with several demonstrators with the “Black Women Leaders and Allies Group” were taken into custody, while calling on elected officials to pass the “For the People Act,” a bill that would expand voting rights.

On her Twitter page, she posted a photo showing her wrists tied together with zip ties as she was being escorted by an officer. The caption reads, “I will never stop fighting for voting rights! The time is now to move the voting rights bills in the us senate forward! Enough is enough.

