HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston elected Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire as its next mayor on Saturday night, elevating a Texas lawmaker who has represented the city for 50 years by giving him a victory over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in a runoff. Whitmire, 74, who is one of Texas’ most powerful Democratic legislators, will now be at the helm of America’s fourth-largest city. His campaign focused on reducing crime, improving streets and bringing people together. He heavily outspent Jackson Lee, who was running to become Houston’s first Black female mayor.

The congresswoman’s campaign also had to deal with fallout from the release in October of an unverified audio recording that purported to capture her profanely berating staff. Whitmire built an insurmountable lead among early voters, winning among those voters by 30 percentage points.

At her election night party, Jackson Lee thanked her supporters, congratulated Whitmire and said she was committed to working with him. Jackson Lee said she planned to announce in the near future a decision on whether she would run for re-election next year for her congressional seat.

AP video and photo by Lekan Oyekanmi