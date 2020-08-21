Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee launches annual “Beat the Heat Relief Initiative”

Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D) launched the “20th Annual Beat the Heat & Heat Relief Initiative.” The initiative benefits seniors, children and people with disabilities and helps them get relief from the scorching Houston heat by installing a/c window units in their homes.

Jackson-Lee was joined in the press conference by several local leaders, business groups and entities before they went and dropped off a/c window units to local residents. The Carpenter’s Union, Red Cross of Houston, Washington & Son, Black Firemen Representative, President of Kashmere Gardens, Lowe’s, NRG, Amerigroup and Sathya Sai Baba Center of South Houston all took part in the initiative.

For more help on cooling centers and services visit the City of Houston’s website.