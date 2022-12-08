WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Survivors, families, and advocates against gun violence are urging lawmakers to take action.

“We would like the senate to schedule a vote to pass the assault weapons ban,” Newtown Action Alliance Chairwoman Po Murray said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) says even 10 years after the shooting at Sandy Hook, mass shootings continue.

“No one in America is safe, no place is secure, no community is immune,” Blumenthal said. “Tragically every year there are new survivors and victims to be represented.”

Some lawmakers say the recent progress on new gun-safety regulations is only because of grassroots efforts to influence members of Congress.

“You are essential to this fight,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

Murphy says the Safer Communities Act has already prevented dangerous people from getting their hands on guns, but they need to go further.

“Compel our colleagues to do the right thing and pass legislation that is wildly popular,” Murphy said.

Without action, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) fears the U.S. will grow numb to these shootings.

“Mass shootings are becoming just a part of our culture. We cannot allow that to continue,” DeLauro said.

Murphy promises that even though it could take time, more changes are on the way.