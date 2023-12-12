HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pregnant woman from Dallas, seeking a medically necessary abortion, decides to leave Texas and go to another state to have the procedure. Kate Cox was seeking court permission for an abortion here in Texas, in an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S..

According to her doctors, Cox’s unborn baby was diagnosed with Trisomy-8, a rare condition that is nearly always fatal. The Texas Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court’s ruling that would have allowed her to get that abortion under the state’s “medical emergency” exception. While waiting for Texas Supreme Court to rule whether she could legally receive an abortion, her attorney said she left to go to another state to have the abortion because “continuing the pregnancy jeopardized both her health and the ability to have more children.”