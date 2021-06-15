AG Merrick Garland announces national strategy to stop domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the first National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism. Garland says just like preventing foreign threats, stopping domestic terror should be a national priority.

“Attacks by domestic terrorists are not just attacks on their immediate victims. They are attacks on all of us collectively,” Garland said.

This new strategy provides a framework to guide multiple agencies toward preventing, disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism.

“We know from experience that domestic terrorism and violent extremism comes in many forms,” Garland said.

The national strategy is based off four pillars: understand and analyze domestic terrorist information, prevention of recruitment and violence, disruption and deterrence, and confronting long-term contributors.

“Safeguarding our country’s civil rights and liberties is itself a vital national security imperative,” Garland said.

Garland says the Biden administration performed an assessment of the threat after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and is now requesting $100 million in funding for the Justice Department to help ensure such an attack never happens again.

