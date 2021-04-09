Americans flock to ACA signup during special enrollment

15M Americans without health insurance qualify for financially subsidized plans

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A half-million Americans signed up for health insurance under the Biden administration’s special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said even more people qualify. “For Americans who have no health insurance and are afraid they may end up catching COVID, I would urge you to take advantage now,” he said.

Due to the recently passed American Rescue Plan, nearly 15 million Americans who currently lack health insurance qualify for financially subsidized plans, HHS officials said, adding that 80% of those already enrolled may now qualify for a cheaper plan.

“They could qualify for a plan that might cost them as little as $10 a month, and in some cases maybe even less than that,” Becerra said.

Because of the pandemic and in an effort to allow as many Americans as possible to sign up for ACA insurance plans, the Biden administration extended the special enrollment period through August.

“All you have to do is go on to healthcare.gov and start your coverage,” he said. “If you do it today, you’ll probably have health care insurance starting by May 1.”

