Biden, Republicans praise CDC decision to ease mask requirements

D.C. Bureau

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A wave of praise came from political leaders Thursday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear a mask in most situations.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual press briefing from the White House coronavirus task force.

For the past few months, the White House had pushed back on taking the leap. But in announcing the guidance change, Walensky said the science shows the risk of infection is low for those who are fully vaccinated. She also pointed to week-over-week declines in infection and death rates nationwide.

“We have all longed for this moment where we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Walensky said.

Calling it “a great milestone,” President Joe Biden said the announcement proves the country is making significant strides to beat the pandemic. He thanked Americans for their patients and applauded the third of the population over the age of 16 that is now fully vaccinated.

“For more than year, you’ve endured so much and so many lost jobs,” Biden said. “You’ve earned the right to do something that Americans are known all around the world… Greeting people with a smile.”

The new guidance comes with some limitations: Fully vaccinated people should still use masks in health care settings, on public transportation or when aboard an airplane.

Republicans celebrated the announcement, including a group that met with the president Thursday. Sen. Shelley Capito-R-W.Va., said they and Biden all removed their masks for an Oval Office meeting.

The guidance is just that — a recommendation, not a mandate. While a handful of state governors immediately embraced the change, others are holding off to review the data.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents thousands of grocery store workers, criticized the decision, with its president calling it confusing and inconsiderate to workers who can’t tell who is fully vaccinated and who isn’t. It has called on the administration to clarify the rules.

In the meantime, Biden and health officials continue to urge the 60% of Americans who aren’t vaccinated to either get the shots or keep their masks on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss