Biden selects running mate Kamala Harris as his vice president nominee

D.C. Bureau

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 28, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATE – 3:15PM – Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his vice president nominee.

Kamala Harris | Biography & Facts | Britannica

TAMPA (WFLA) – Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president, as early as today, according to CNN.

The presumptive Democratic nominee in this year’s presidential election has previously said he will choose a woman to be his running mate.

Here are some of the names that have been floated around as a potential choice for VP:

  • Kamala Harris: U.S. senator from California, former presidential candidate
  • Val Demings: U.S. representative from Florida, former chief of the Orlando Police Department
  • Elizabeth Warren: U.S. senator from Massachusetts, former presidential candidate
  • Keisha Lance Bottoms: Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia
  • Susan Rice: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Michelle Lujan Grisham: Governor of New Mexico
  • Tammy Duckworth: U.S. senator from Illinois, Purple Heart recipient

Earlier this week, Biden said he would make his pick for vice president in the first week of August but did not say when he would publicly announce his choice.

It is expected he will make the announcement before the Democratic National Convention begins on August 17.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Pandemic Divorce

Texans urged to prep for flu season

Houston Among Top Cities That Need To Buckle Up

Hot Tuesday

TikTok Suing Trump Administration

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hot Tuesday


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular