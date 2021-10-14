Biden: ‘We have to do more to vaccine 66M unvaccinated’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has recommended emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Final approval of the booster is expected Friday. The panel is still reviewing information about the Johnson & Johnson booster.

“If authorized, we are ready. We have purchased enough vaccine for all children between the ages of five and 11,” said President Biden.

Biden said there is still other work to be done as the nation awaits the approval of a COVID vaccine for children.

“We have to do more to vaccine the 66 million unvaccinated people in America, it’s essential,” he said.

Details about how vaccination will be enforced have yet to be published but Biden said his plan for a vaccine requirement is already working.

“Businesses and organizations that are implementing requirements are seeing their vaccination rates rise by an average of 20% or more to well over 90%,” Biden said.

The emergency rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly is under review.

The Biden administration also implemented a COVID vaccine requirement for the federal workforce and members of the military.

“And the mounting data shows that they work,” Biden said.

A group of federal workers is suing the government over the vaccine requirement. Other lawsuits may be in the pipeline. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates in his state.

“These mandates are unconstitutional,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Johnson said vaccine requirements will exacerbate existing problems like shortages of healthcare workers.

“They are going to be incredibly harmful for military readiness and for our healthcare system,” he said.

Biden is standing by his vaccine requirements. But more lawsuits are expected once the rules for businesses actually take effect.