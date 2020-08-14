Bill creates federal grants for in-person and virtual K-12 classes

D.C. Bureau

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — Governors across the country want to get students safely back in the classroom as soon as possible.

“There is no doubt that we must open the schools,” said Gov. Henry McMaster, R-SC.

“Anyone who thinks this is a normal school year is not paying attention,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, D-NJ. “We’ve got to evolve, and we’ve got to listen to folks.”

Rep. French Hill, R-AR, argues his bill is the product of that.

“I was hearing mostly superintendents saying they were pretty well prepared,” Hill said. “But in case they weren’t or some districts were better off than others, I proposed the HELP Act.”

Hill’s legislation would create a $25 billion grant program with money Congress has already approved to help K-12 schools reopen.

President Trump supports giving the bulk of federal funding to schools that prioritize in-person learning.

“I think the money should follow the student,” the president said during a White House event this week with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

However, Hill said his legislation doesn’t come with conditions. It allows the money to pay for resources like protective equipment in the classroom or wireless hotspots outside it.

“As the virus, the public health crisis drags on affecting more families longer, these programs have to demonstrate that same flexibility,” he said.

Hill used an example from his home state, where Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed using federal funds to provide paid leave for teachers.

“I really believe that that flexibility with the state money is all the governors and superintendents need,” Hill said.

Critics argue the bill should have come sooner and can’t help anyone until after it passes, but the House and Senate are both gone until next month, unless the leadership and White House can reach a compromise on the next coronavirus relief package.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Border drug seizures up 17%

UBER may shut down in CA. temporarily

TOP 3 - The Rock Most Paid Actor

Halloween Candy Coming Early

Extension Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hazy Hot & Humid


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular