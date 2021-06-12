Congress looks towards legislative action to fight off cyber-attacks

D.C. Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the U.S. faces more cybersecurity attacks, lawmakers say the country needs to bolster its defense to fend them off.

“This is a question of aggressively pursuing protection against cyber-attacks,” Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) said.

Higgins and other lawmakers say the U.S. cannot let cyber-attacks continue throughout the country.

“The ability for outside interests, other countries to inflict damage on americans and the American economy is very real,” Higgins said.

As the New York City subway and colonial pipeline fall victim to these cyber-attacks, congress wants to beef up security.

“The best way you can do that is invest in cyber security and encourage businesses to do the same,” Higgins said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) says he and his colleagues are working on legislative solutions.

“You’re going to see cyber investments in the defense bill and I also think you’re going to see it as an increasing priority in the infrastructure discussions that we’re having,” Kaine said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also want President Joe Biden to put the pressure on Vladimir Putin to stop the cyber-attacks.

“When cyber-attacks come from Russia, I can guarantee you President Putin knows exactly what’s going on,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said.

Marshall says the U.S cannot be complacent when it knows where these attacks are coming from.

“In these communistic countries, these cyber-attacks are encouraged. I think the communist party empowers them and helps them,” Marshall said.

Marshall says Congress and the administration need to come together to build cyber security protections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Lifetime Fitness Cafe with Omar

CW39 SHARRON MELTON INTERVIEW HISD DR. GRENITA LATHAN

Summers have been getting warmer in Houston

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

Coming up... National Heat Wave, Grilling Contest - Star Harvey

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss