Congress questions FBI director on Jan. 6 riot, Trump investigation

D.C. Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray faced questioning from the House Judiciary Committee.

“Did the FBI simply miss the evidence or did it see the evidence and fail to piece it together?” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) asked.

Nadler questioned Wray about why the FBI didn’t prevent the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The FBI’s inaction in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 is simply baffling,” Nadler said.

“As you can imagine, we are just as outraged by what happened on Jan. 6 and just as determined to do our part to make sure that never happens again,” Wray said.

Nadler and other Democrats say the attack was openly planned on social media, and the FBI failed to act. Wray says his agency is working to learn from its mistakes.

“You can be darn sure that we are going to be looking hard at how we can do better, how we can do more, how we can do things differently,” Wray said.

“It shouldn’t be complicated. You either had information or you didn’t. That was my question,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said.

Gohmert pressed the FBI director on what kind of threat the Capitol protestors presented. Wray says some were there peacefully, some trespassed, and others came prepared for violence.

“There’s three groups and it’s hard to paint with one broad brush every single individual,” Wray said.

When asked if the FBI is investigating former President Donald Trump or any members of Congress, Wray could neither confirm nor deny any investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss