Coronavirus or border wall — lawmakers debate which is more important

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon, and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Trump Administration says construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border remains a top priority, despite the ongoing pandemic. 
President Donald Trump waived environmental regulations on Friday to fast track the construction.

But Democrats say the country’s resources should be focused on fighting the pandemic, not building the wall.  

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, however, says the wall is more important now than ever.

“Right now, the biggest concern I have with people coming across the border illegally is potentially spread the coronavirus,” says Cornyn.

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says construction should be halted, period.

“Then this contractor from outside of Texas, he’s gonna come in, bring their people, not knowing where they are coming from, and they are going to be working in our communities,” says Cuellar.

President Trump said last week that the border wall remains a top priority and he is committed to fulfilling his goal of building an additional 450 miles of barrier by the end of this year.

