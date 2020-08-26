Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations

D.C. Bureau

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic members of Congress claim the White House has brazenly ignored laws prohibiting campaigning by government workers on federal property.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the recent naturalization ceremony and a pardon were intentionally produced and taped ahead of time to be shown at the convention.

“It’s an example of a president that doesn’t take the law seriously,” said Durbin.

Meantime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed an investigation had been launched into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s convention speech from Israel. Pompeo’s remarks marked the first time a sitting Secretary of State has delivered a political speech at a convention.

Additionally, Democrats have accused speakers at the RNC of embellishing the Trump administration’s handling of healthcare during a pandemic.

“The Trump campaign is producing surreality TV,” said Senator Chuck Shumer (D-NY). “The […] administration’s response to COVID-19 has been an international embarrassment.” Shumer added that Trump is in the process of gutting the Affordable Healthcare Act with the first move being revoking protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the Trump administration’s case against the ACA later this fall.

Share this story

VIDEO: HURRICANE LAURA

Higher tide at Kemah

Laura: Wednesday Afternoon Update

Lightning Inside Laura

GOV PLAN FOR RECOVERY

Gov. Abbott "Unsurvivable Storm"

Hurricane Laura Update

Hurricane Laura Update

National Weather Service issues warning

Category 4 Hurricane Laura Update

Storm Surge explained

Hurricane Laura from space

Local Laura Closures, Suspensions

Laura - View from space

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Mandatory Evacuation Traffic Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Wednesday Morning Laura Update

Storm Headlines

Lake Charles Evacuating

Storm Headlines

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss