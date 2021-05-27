Democrats and Republicans rally against each other on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats are pushing to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, in spite of Republican opposition.

“We need to stand up to the big lie. We must get at the truth and do everything in our power to restore Americans’ faith in our elections,” Schumer said.

Schumer says Republicans worry going against former President Donald Trump could hurt the GOP during midterm elections.

“We have to investigate, expose and report on the truth,” Schumer said.

“Washington Republican politicians in the House and the Senate genuflect at one altar, and that’s the altar of Donald Trump,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said.

Casey says all Republicans care about is falling in line with the former president’s demands.

“He knows, that if this goes forward, there will be tough questions that he will have to answer,” Casey said.

However, Republicans say the criminal investigations into the rioters are already enough to produce any needed information.

“I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that democratic leaders want, would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said.

McConnell says he’ll support the work of the criminal justice system, as more people are arrested but does not think lawmakers should spend any more time on the subject.

“And I’ll continue to urge my colleagues to oppose this extraneous layer when the time comes for the senate,” McConnell said.

