Democrats swear to take action on climate change; Republicans worry about negative impact

D.C. Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Democrats are ready to take action on climate change.

“We are surrounded by evidence of the climate crisis,” Schumer said.

Without action, Schumer warns global warming will be worse than the pandemic.

“COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID, and each year will be worse than the previous year,” Schumer said.

With wildfires, heatwaves, and floods happening, Democrats promise to include a civilian climate corps in their $3.5-trillion infrastructure package.

“I will not pass an infrastructure package that does not reduce carbon pollution at a scale commencement with the urgency of the climate crisis we face,” Schumer said.

The Democrats’ plan would invest in natural climate solutions and clean energy and help ensure resources are used fairly. But many Republicans see it as a step in the wrong direction.

“Most of the Green New Deal stuff would be injurious to Kentucky,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said.
Paul says Democrats are being short-sighted.

“I think we need a broad range of energy sources and if the left gets their way, there will be no coal. But if the left gets their way, there will be no fracking or natural gas as well,” Paul said.

Despite the pushback from Republicans, Schumer is confident the additions to the infrastructure package will pass and benefit Americans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

New NWS Warning System - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

CDC updates mask mandate

Two killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in LaPorte

Heat Index forecast - Carrigan Chauvvin

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo All-Around

Simone Biles news conference in Tokyo after leaving Team USA

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss