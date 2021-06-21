Dems push permanence for child tax credit

D.C. Bureau

Credit was part of Biden's COVID relief package

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Vice President Kamala Harris and lawmakers are taking part in a nationwide push to ensure Americans know about the child tax credit that was part of President Biden’s COVID relief package.

Families will now receive up to $3600 for each child under 6, and up to $3000 for each child between 6 and 17. The money will be divided into 6 monthly payments.

Couples making less than $150,000 and individuals making less than $75,000 qualify for the full amount, which “sarting July 15 (will be) deposited directly into your bank account or sent as a paper check to your mail box,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Families who qualify and didn’t file a tax return or receive a stimulus check can sign up for the child tax credit at ChildTaxCredit.gov

In Pittsburgh Monday, Harris said the tax credit, combined with the other COVID relief benefits will have a huge impact on families.

“Half of America’s children will be lifted out of poverty,” she said.

But the expanded tax credit is only for 2021, which, Pelosi said, “is why Democrats are fighting to make the child tax creidt permanent.”

Democrats want to extend the child tax credit through the infrastructure package. Republicans broadly support the idea but want it to be tied to a work requirement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

