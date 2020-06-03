‘George Floyd latest in modern day lynchings’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Lawmakers say they’re working on federal reforms to the American policing system to ensure justice for George Floyd and all Americans of color.

Leaders from the Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian Pacific American caucuses are demanding accountability for the death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd was the latest in a terrible history of modern day lynchings, where Americans are being killed simply for the color of their skin,” California Democrat Judy Chu said.

“This injustice is not the case of a few bad cops,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, “but a broken police system.”

Democrats are pushing a resolution to condemn police brutality, racial profiling and excessive use of force by police. Castro said they want more changes.

“We can end the excessive use of force by law enforcement and, for example, ban choke holds,” he said.

Another proposal would require state and local police departments to track and report use of force to the Justice Department and the data to be made public.

Democrats say they believe the massive, nationwide public call for change will lead to widespread support from Republicans who have also been vocal about Floyd’s death.

“We need to ensure that what happened last Monday in Minneapolis never happens again,” Republican Sen. John Thune said. “and that the perpetrators of crimes like this one are held accountable.”

California Rep. Karen Bass, the chair of the Black Caucus, said the reforms should have real teeth.

“If there was no enforceability we would be wasting our time,” Bass said “This is the time to act. This is the time to act in a substantial way.”

Democrats hope to tackle the bills this month.