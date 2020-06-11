George Floyd’s brother pleads with Washington lawmakers: ‘I am here to ask you to make it stop’

D.C. Bureau

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The day after the funeral and burial of George Floyd in Houston, lawmakers in Washington got down to business on the issue of the police brutality against African-Americans.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. 

Dozens of witnesses testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, demanding that Congress takes action — including the older brother of George Floyd.

Holding back tears, Philonise Floyd asked lawmakers for one thing: justice.

“I am here to ask you to make it stop,” said Philonise.

Philonise says Congress needs to make sure law enforcement is a solution and not a problem.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the bill unveiled this week would make it easier to prosecute police misconduct. It would also ban choke holds and demilitarize police departments across the country.

But Texas Republican Louie Gohmert says the bill was crafted without Republican input. He says the bill would remove funding from police departments, a claim Democrats reject.

“There is no denying that changes in policing must be made,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told the committee.

But Acevedo said stripping funding is not the answer.

“History has shown that under-funding the police can have disastrous consequences and hurt those most in need of our services,” he continued.

Acevedo says if Congress wants to fix the problem and bring justice to George Floyd, they need to make sure funding goes directly towards improving police departments — and helping get rid of bad officers.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A"

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved"

Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips"

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"

George Floyd's funeral and procession information

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd's funeral and procession information"
More Video

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular