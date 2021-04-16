Group seeks to build trust in health care among vaccine-hesitant

D.C. Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A history of inequality in health care has contributed to minority communities being hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dana Dornsife, the founder and CEO of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, said people of color often don’t have access to the highest quality of care. Dornsife said the foundation is trying to build up trust.

“We want to address the health disparities that exist among our communities of color that COVID has so poignantly brought to light,” said Dornsife. “Insurance disparities, you know, a lot of assisted insurance plans don’t provide access to the latest and greatest treatments and drugs.”

Dornsife said those inequalities lead to avoidable deaths and a distrust in the system. The problem is highlighted by the hesitation of some to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While the inequalities in healthcare and their consequences are societal problems that will require time and money to solve, Dornsife said they are working on community-based solutions now.

“Bringing together the resources that are out there that a community may not be aware of,” Dornsife said.

The Lazarex Cancer Foundation hopes to provide a link between people of color and healthcare through their community impact program and a new cancer wellness hub in a predominantly Black neighborhood in West Philadelphia. Dornsife described it as “a safe space where they can feel comfortable coming in from information and connections to treatment and care.”

The Philadelphia hub is a pilot for the program Lazarex hopes to expand to other cities like Chicago and Los Angeles.

Share this story

Popular

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss