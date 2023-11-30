WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Several House Republicans are pushing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas yet again.

They say Mayorkas should be removed from his job due to his handling of the southern border.

This is the second time this month that a resolution to impeach Mayorkas was introduced.

“It’s clear that as long as Secretary Mayorkas remains in office, our border will remain unsecured and vulnerable to human and drug trafficking,” said Texas Republican Beth Van Duyne.

Van Duyne and several House Republicans like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are once again calling for Mayorkas to be fired.

“Mayorkas has made it easier for illegal aliens and drugs to enter the United States — endangering American citizens,” Greene said.

This is the second time Greene has introduced an impeachment resolution against Mayorkas this month, the first time failed.

California Republican Tom McClintock says he agrees Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control of the border but says impeaching him would be a mistake.

“If Miss Greene is successful and redefining impeachment, then the next time Democrats have the majority we can expect this new definition be turned against the conservatives,” McClintock said.

California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) says Republicans are wasting time.

Lieu said: “They seem to have largely given up on trying to pass appropriations bills with their own votes, instead their focus is on impeachment.”