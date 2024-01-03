WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Republicans say securing the border is their top priority in 2024.

60 House republicans went to Eagle Pass, Texas to call on the Biden administration to change their border policies.

They say a recent surge of migrants arriving at the border is proof President Joe Biden’s border management is failing.

This trip comes at a critical time, as Congress is still in search of a border compromise, and the White House says any change to border policy is up to Congress.

“It’s been an eye opener. One thing is absolutely clear, America is at a breaking point,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Last month, border officials reported the highest monthly total of migrant encounters on record, Republicans blame that on the Biden administration.

“The Biden administration needs to end catch and release. And they need to deport people by the thousands not by the dozens,” said Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas).

But the Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security says it’s up to Congress to fix immigration.

“We need Congress to provide the resources we need…we have asked for billions of dollars,” said Blas Nunez Neto.

So far Congress has failed to pass the $13 billion dollars in border security President Biden requested.

“They ought to give me the money I need to protect the border,” Biden said as he arrived at the White House after returning from a vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Border communities say they can’t wait any longer. Terrell County Texas Sheriff Thad Cleaveland says lawmakers need to set politics aside.

“It’s a catastrophe. We got to get beyond that word ‘crisis’ it’s absolutely a catastrophe,” he said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return from holiday recess next week.