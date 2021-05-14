NY Rep. Elise Stefanik elected as new GOP Conference Chair

D.C. Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) out, a new lawmaker has taken her spot as the conference chair.

“I’m a proud conservative Republican and I will fight for the Republican conference,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said.

On Friday, the House GOP selected Stefanik as their new conference chair.

“We’re going to fight for them each and every day against the destructive radical far-left socialist agenda of President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi that’s destroying America,” she said.

Stefanik won the position in a 134-36 vote and received support from both Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La).

“I want to congratulate Elise Stefanik and welcome her to the leadership team,” McCarthy said.

“We’re gonna work on those problems every single day in an even more united way. That’s why we’re proud that Elise got elected,” Scalise said.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) ran against Stefanik and lost. He says it was an opportunity for the Republican party to debate the issues Americans are facing.

“What’s really important is that we recognize that speaking about things, talking about things, isn’t going to get the job done. We have to stand up and fight to save this republic,” Roy said.

As the now third-ranking House Republican, Stefanik says she will fight for her party’s policy and support former President Donald Trump.

“I support President Trump, voters support President Trump. He is an important voice in our Republican Party and we look forward to working with him,” Stefanik said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss