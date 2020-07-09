Over 8,000 U.S. hotels may be forced to close in September without help

D.C. Bureau

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — What should have been a busy travel season could now be the last for some hotels.

Chip Rogers with the American Hotel and Lodging Association says more than 8,000 U.S. hotels could be forced to close in September.

“If business travel doesn’t pick up by this fall, and the PPP funding has run out, then the really bad problem that exists today is going to result in massive foreclosures for hotels,” Rogers says.

Rogers is asking Congress to step in and help before it’s too late.

“Give them a low interest loan, give them something where they can just stay afloat because that is all they are asking for,” Rogers says.

Texas Republican Congressman Van Taylor says he has a plan to keep hotels operating — and the eight million Americans working in those hotels employed.

“If I don’t have hotels, I don’t know how my community functions,” says Taylor.

Taylor and 105 members of Congress wrote a letter to the Treasury Department asking for money that would go directly to hotels that are struggling to fill their rooms.

Taylor says that would help get hotels through the fall. But to survive the pandemic, he plans to introduce legislation soon that would provide a more permanent fix.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention"

‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask"

How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’"

Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular