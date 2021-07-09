Police reform negotiations hit gridlock in Congress

D.C. Bureau

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Negotiations on a federal police reform bill have hit a wall on Capitol Hill.

Republicans and police unions remain opposed to Democratic provisions. As a result, lawmakers have missed self-imposed June deadline to strike a bipartisan deal. Still, all sides they are prepared to keep pushing forward.

“We’ve been settling for too long,” Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said. “Black, brown and white individuals were out there saying, ‘Get your knee off our neck,’ out there marching. … How can we give up now?”

A main sticking point remains Democrats’ desire to end qualified immunity, which protects police officers from individual lawsuits.

“To the unions out there pushing back, what are you afraid of?” Beatty wondered.

Rep. Emanual Cleaver, D-Mo., said that while he opposes qualified immunity, he is open to compromise.

“I feel strongly about qualified immunity; however, let’s pass a bill,” he said.

Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the conservative Heritage Foundation, said police organizations view the current options as unfair.

“How it deals with qualified immunity is the fact that it only eliminates it for law enforcement officers but leaves it intact for all other government officials,” Smith noted.

In a statement, the National Sheriffs’ Association said it remains optimistic and will continue to negotiate until “we can no longer.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

Rain Outlook for Friday morning - Star Harvey

Disturbance 1 over south Texas, rain continues in local counties - Carrigan Chauvin

WEATHER ALERT - Disturbance 1 in south Texas - Carrigan Chauvin

LIVE look at Houston's rainy commute - Carrigan Chauvin

National advisories, local Flash Flood Watch till 7PM Friday - Star Harvey

Weekend grilling forecast, national advisories - Star Harvey

Altuve, Correa opting out of All-Star game - Hannah Trippett

Rainy Friday morning satellite and radar - Carrigan Chauvin

24 hour rain and 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss